Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 397,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 842.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 487,323 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.