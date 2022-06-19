SPINDLE (SPD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $521.00

SPINDLE (SPD) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $122,729.15 and approximately $521.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,744.73 or 1.00172371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00032776 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00219374 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00113338 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00073598 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00153413 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003740 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

