Stably USD (USDS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,980.00

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $480,382.62 and $24,980.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005102 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,626.28 or 1.00008311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005097 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00121680 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,432,244 coins and its circulating supply is 481,259 coins. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

