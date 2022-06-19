Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Price Target to $172.00

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LNN. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Lindsay in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $119.33 on Wednesday. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $116.77 and a 1-year high of $179.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.09 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. Lindsay’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lindsay will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 6,016.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 36,459 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at $8,933,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.