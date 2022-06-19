StockNews.com Downgrades Chase (NYSE:CCF) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of CCF stock opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. Chase has a twelve month low of $74.36 and a twelve month high of $119.00. The stock has a market cap of $704.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.25.

Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $73.95 million during the quarter.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

