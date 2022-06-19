StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.78%. Analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 73,008 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 107,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

