StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of MNOV stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MediciNova (Get Rating)
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
