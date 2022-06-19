StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MediciNova by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova (Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

