Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Lessened by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 722,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $190,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.09. 2,265,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $193.66 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

