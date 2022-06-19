SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Cut to $557.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $650.00 to $557.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $692.00 to $534.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $704.53.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB opened at $399.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $476.69 and a 200 day moving average of $570.86. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $384.83 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 34.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,667,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.