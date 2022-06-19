Syquant Capital Sas Makes New $251,000 Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,728 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $975,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 125,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 73,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,004,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,514,000 after acquiring an additional 654,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,274,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,637,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $21.49.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

