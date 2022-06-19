Syquant Capital Sas Purchases 30 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Syquant Capital Sas increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.2% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in Adobe were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
Adobe stock opened at $360.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $407.60 and a 200 day moving average of $472.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.12.
In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
