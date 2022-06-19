Syquant Capital Sas Purchases 30 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Syquant Capital Sas increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.2% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in Adobe were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock opened at $360.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $407.60 and a 200 day moving average of $472.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.12.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.