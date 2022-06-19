T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $106.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.88. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.