T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,688,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 574.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 15,836 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

TROW stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.68. 3,052,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,528. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

