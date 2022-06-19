Tadpole Finance (TAD) Price Hits $1.19 on Exchanges

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $647,029.57 and $176.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00005893 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00110078 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 72.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.95 or 0.00963690 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00090904 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012935 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins and its circulating supply is 545,521 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

