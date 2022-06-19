Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the May 15th total of 54,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

TEDU stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.07.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

