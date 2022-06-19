Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,019 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 3.3% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Target by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 16,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Target by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 36,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Target by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,761 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.81.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $8,497,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $139.30 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

