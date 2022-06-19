TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Announces $0.05 Dividend

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Shares of TCBC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. 9,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,635. TC Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. TC Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 15.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TC Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TCBC Get Rating ) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.04% of TC Bancshares worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.