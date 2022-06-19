Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on TECK. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.45.
Shares of TECK opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.37. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.63%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,851,000 after buying an additional 318,294 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,607,000 after buying an additional 417,123 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,261,000 after buying an additional 1,687,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
About Teck Resources (Get Rating)
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teck Resources (TECK)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.