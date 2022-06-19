Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TECK. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.45.

Shares of TECK opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.37. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,851,000 after buying an additional 318,294 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,607,000 after buying an additional 417,123 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,261,000 after buying an additional 1,687,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

