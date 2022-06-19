Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.70-$14.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $384.92.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $244.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $244.81 and a 12-month high of $428.36. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter worth $206,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter worth $256,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter worth $265,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

