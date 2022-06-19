Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $274.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.17. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

