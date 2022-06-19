Telemus Capital LLC Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 29.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in CDW by 1.8% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in CDW by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in CDW by 6.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in CDW by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.83.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $156.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $154.13 and a 1 year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

