Telemus Capital LLC Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,702 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.36 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.16.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.