Telemus Capital LLC Sells 36 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AutoZone by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in AutoZone by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,142.44.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,992.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,046.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,999.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,376.77 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,282 shares of company stock worth $15,377,334. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.