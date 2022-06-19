Telemus Capital LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,503 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 3.4% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $39,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $201.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.56 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.86.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

