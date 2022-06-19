Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Short Interest Up 24.4% in May

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 593,300 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the May 15th total of 477,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

NASDAQ TSAT opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16. Telesat has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $48.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38.

Get Telesat alerts:

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.66 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSAT. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Telesat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Telesat in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telesat during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000.

About Telesat (Get Rating)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.