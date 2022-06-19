Teloscoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $177,048.00 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 19th. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $281,137.78 and $177,048.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Teloscoin has traded down 98.8% against the dollar. One Teloscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00077868 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016081 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00056455 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00250177 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Teloscoin

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

