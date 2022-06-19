Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TNYA opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. Tenaya Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.35.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

