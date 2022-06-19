Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Boosted by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 4,223 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Tesla by 32.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $650.28 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $608.88 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $808.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $909.05. The company has a market cap of $673.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.