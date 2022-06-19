The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,484 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Boeing by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

BA stock opened at $136.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.82. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $252.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.