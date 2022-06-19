The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,701,000. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $136.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $252.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.82.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

