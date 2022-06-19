The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $59.43 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $257.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

