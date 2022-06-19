The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Lifted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $257.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.