The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) and RLI (NYSE:RLI) Financial Survey

The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG – Get Rating) and RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get The Seibels Bruce Group alerts:

80.2% of RLI shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of RLI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Seibels Bruce Group and RLI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A RLI 0 2 3 0 2.60

RLI has a consensus target price of $121.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.55%. Given RLI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RLI is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Risk and Volatility

The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLI has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and RLI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RLI $1.18 billion 4.22 $279.35 million $5.56 19.73

RLI has higher revenue and earnings than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and RLI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A RLI 21.98% 16.65% 4.61%

Summary

RLI beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Seibels Bruce Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

RLI Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile. It also offers coverages for security guards and in the areas of onshore energy-related businesses and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages focuses on providing errors and omission coverage to small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. This segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and other types of specialty commercial automobile risks; incidental and related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and coverages, employment practice liability, and for various classes of risks, including public and private businesses; and healthcare liability and home business insurance products. The company's Property segment offers commercial property, cargo, hull, protection and indemnity, marine liability, inland marine, homeowners' and dwelling fire, and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers commercial surety bonds for medium to large-sized businesses; small bonds for businesses and individuals; and bonds for small to medium-sized contractors. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. It markets its products through branch offices, brokers, carrier partners, and underwriting and independent agents. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for The Seibels Bruce Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Seibels Bruce Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.