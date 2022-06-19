The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Increased by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHW stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.09.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

