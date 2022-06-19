The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,785 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,760 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $56.62 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

