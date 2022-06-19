The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.36.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $1,779,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,317.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $161.88 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.