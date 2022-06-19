THETA (THETA) Price Reaches $5.25 on Exchanges

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. One THETA coin can now be purchased for $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, THETA has traded flat against the US dollar. THETA has a market cap of $5.25 billion and $273.57 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About THETA

THETA is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

