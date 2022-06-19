Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX) Insider Purchases £4,996.39 in Stock

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEXGet Rating) insider Richard Morris acquired 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £4,996.39 ($6,064.32).

Shares of LON:MEX opened at GBX 136.50 ($1.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of £52.78 million and a PE ratio of 39.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 150.77. Tortilla Mexican Grill plc has a 1-year low of GBX 130 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.43).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 222 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 28th.

About Tortilla Mexican Grill (Get Rating)

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through 51 group owned and 3 franchised stores in the United Kingdom; and 10 franchised stores in the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

