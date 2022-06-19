Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX) Insider Purchases £4,996.39 in Stock

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Rating) insider Richard Morris acquired 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £4,996.39 ($6,064.32).

Shares of LON:MEX opened at GBX 136.50 ($1.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of £52.78 million and a PE ratio of 39.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 150.77. Tortilla Mexican Grill plc has a 1-year low of GBX 130 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.43).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 222 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through 51 group owned and 3 franchised stores in the United Kingdom; and 10 franchised stores in the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

