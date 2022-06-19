Treat DAO (TREAT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,484.00

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.77 or 0.01272671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00102128 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013428 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

