Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,458,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408,639 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $33,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,337,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,622. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Macquarie raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

