Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-$3.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.83.

Get Tronox alerts:

TROX opened at $16.00 on Friday. Tronox has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,110.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,564.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $219,070. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tronox by 435.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 637,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 599,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,318,000 after acquiring an additional 401,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,127,000 after acquiring an additional 336,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 1,124.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 218,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.