Truist Financial Cuts Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $58.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

