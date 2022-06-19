Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,815,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,457. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

