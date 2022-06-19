Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Makes New $224,000 Investment in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANDE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,057,000 after buying an additional 353,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,182,000 after buying an additional 24,825 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 718,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after buying an additional 66,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 254,148 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,601,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

ANDE stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.81. 775,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.63. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

