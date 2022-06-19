Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,918,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,417,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average is $80.25. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

