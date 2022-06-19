Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 1,255 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 89.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 35.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 28,779,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,947,749. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

