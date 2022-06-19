Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 127 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,764,628,000 after purchasing an additional 196,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,149,182,000 after purchasing an additional 290,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,683 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,582 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,068,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,877,000 after purchasing an additional 190,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

ZBH traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,526. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $167.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

