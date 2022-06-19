Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 165 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SAM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 313,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 253,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,875,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000.

VTI stock opened at $183.71 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

