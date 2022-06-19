Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $114.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $113.22 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.