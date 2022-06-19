Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 763.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,080 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 21.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK opened at $167.77 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.06 and a 200-day moving average of $223.17.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Argus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.